First Will County Coronavirus Case Confirmed; Hotline Established at Health Department
The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that a 54-year-old man, currently isolated in the hospital, is Will County’s first positive case of Coronavirus.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, CDC.gov, and dph.illinois.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.
In addition, the Will County Health Department reminds you that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that gatherings of 50 people or more should be put on hold for eight weeks. WCHD asks you to follow these guidelines, not doing so could result in more residents being put at risk of contracting Coronavirus.
So far this is the only information on the confirmed case that has been made available. WJOL will update this story as more details are released.