Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman

Alderman Larry Schreiber

The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor.

“Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and neighbor, but he was also a tireless Alderman on our City Council, and a business owner. He always had a smile on his face and made you laugh every time you bumped into him on the street. He will be incredibly missed in our small community, and we all pray for his wife Debra, and their family for peace and healing,” said City Administrator Ben Benson.

Alderman Schreiber served on the City Council since May 2019. He also served as the Treasurer for the Townes of Cedar Ridge for nine years and most recently represented the residents of Hawthorne Preserve as a member of the HOA board. Larry was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, and attended DePaul University, where he earned a B.S. in Accounting. He was a dedicated CPA with over 30 years of experience as a Controller in many sectors. Larry was also the President of Schreiberco-LLC, where he provided bookkeeping, tax preparation, and management services.

Larry was a lifelong White Sox fan who loved to travel and spend time with his friends and family. Alderman Schreiber is survived by his wife Debra as well as his siblings, children, grandchildren, and many other relatives. Those who had the privilege of knowing Larry knew he had an infectious smile, laugh, and joyful personality. The City of Lockport extends their condolences to the entire Schreiber family.