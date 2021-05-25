Forest Preserve District Of Will County Ends Pandemic Capacity Limits June 1st
Learn how to paddle safely during a Forest Preserve District of Will County “Paddling Safety and River Hazards” Zoom webinar on June 9. (Forest Preserve staff photo | Cindy Cain)
The Forest Preserve District will remove its pandemic-related program and activity capacity limits starting Tuesday, June 1, now that the state has entered the Bridge to Phase 5 stage of the COVID-19 Restore Illinois plan.
The District’s pre-COVID pandemic capacity limits now fall within the Bridge to Phase 5 parameters. So, in essence, the District will be returning to normal with regards to program and activity participation limits.
Also, masks will no longer be required for those attending outdoor programs. Those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing masks when participating in indoor programs or visiting Forest Preserve facilities.
As of June 1, capacities will return to:
- Picnics/camping: 200
- Non-District events, day camps and camporees: 500
- Outdoor public programs: 50
- Indoor public programs: 30
- Outdoor field trips and youth groups: 100
- Indoor weddings at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: 150
For more information on COVID-19 in Will County, visit the Will County Health Department’s website.