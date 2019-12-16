Forest Preserve Offers Free Winter History and Nature Programs for All Ages
Meet the daughter of a French fur trader who grew up among the Potawatomi tribe in the 1700s during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Stories With Shishibee” program on Jan. 11 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County schedules a wide variety of programs year-round. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
CHANNAHON – “Little Explorers,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 11 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Each program will contain hands-on activities. Monthly topics are: January, over and under the snow; February, white-tailed deer; March, chipmunks. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. Free; ages 3-5. Register by the Sunday prior to each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Nature Play Day,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 11, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Join the Forest Preserve District for monthly nature-themed programs featuring hands-on activities. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. Free; ages 3-5. Registration is not required.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Join a hike in January to get your 2020 bird list started with birds that spend their winters in the woodlands and fields near the nature center. In February, search for early migrant birds. Bring binoculars and a favorite bird guide. New birders are welcome. Free; ages 16 or older. Registration is not required.
CHANNAHON – “Tracks and Scat,” 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Hike to investigate signs animal leave behind to find out where they were going and what they were doing. Free; all ages. Register by Friday, Jan. 10, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
ROMEOVILLE – “WonderKids,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 14, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Move through the seasons with your preschoolers by having play-based adventures. Monthly topics are: January, baby bear moon; February, winter trees; March, bird migration. Dress for indoor and outdoor activities. Free; ages 3-5. Register by the Thursday before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
ROMEOVILLE – “Stories With Shishibee,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Meet Shishibee, the daughter of a French fur trader who grew up among the Potawatomi tribe in Illinois Country in the 1700s. Shishibee. A naturalist portraying Shishibee will bring history to life while presenting educational and entertaining legends and stories from new France and the village. Free; ages 6 and older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 9, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
For more information on these and other Forest Preserve District programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.