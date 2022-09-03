Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook

Bikes collected during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s semiannual Recycle Your Bicycle program are donated to Working Bikes, which refurbishes them and gives them to people in need locally and around the world. This year’s fall collection will be held Sept. 17 to Oct. 2 at Monee Reservoir and, new this year, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s fall Recycle Your Bicycle program will be even more convenient this fall with two locations for dropping off cobweb-encrusted bikes you no longer want or use.

All donated bikes are given to Chicago-based Working Bikes, workingbikes.org, which refurbishes and distributes them locally and globally to those in need of an affordable and sustainable mode of transportation for work, school, community services, recreation and more.

In the past, the Forest Preserve’s spring and fall bike-recycling program has been hosted at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, but this fall, the program also will be offered at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

The Recycle Your Bicycle collection program will take place from Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at both locations. Bikes can be recycled from 6 a.m. to sunset at Monee Reservoir; the bike drop is on the north side of the parking lot. Bikes can be recycled from 8 a.m. to sunset at Hidden Oaks Nature Center; the bike drop is in the parking lot across from the nature center.

Bikes and bike parts can be in any condition, from brand new to beyond repair.

Also, as part of the Recycle Your Bicycle program, both Monee Reservoir and Hidden Oaks will have power bike demonstrations supplied by Working Bikes. Members of the public can pedal exercise bikes hooked up to generators to power a record player. The bikes will be available during visitor center hours.

For more information on Forest Preserve District of Will County programs visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Press Release