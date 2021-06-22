      Weather Alert

Former Illinois Governor Settling Robocall Lawsuit

Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:02pm
Former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is settling a lawsuit related to robocalls dating as far back to his first campaign in 2014. Those who were targeted by the calls may be eligible to receive part of the one million dollar settlement agreed to last month in a class action lawsuit. Illinois resident Peter Garvey initially filed the suit, and citizens who believe they are eligible for settlement money must file a claim by August 11th. Rauner and his campaign are denying any wrongdoing under the settlement.

