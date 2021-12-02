      Weather Alert

Former Sheriff’s Officer Charged in Drug Trafficking Case

Dec 2, 2021 @ 10:35am
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office have announced they will co-prosecute a case against a former Cook County Sheriff’s Officer for his alleged involvement in trafficking cocaine from Mexico into Illinois. 46-year-old Juan Carmona, of Burr Ridge, charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2019, Homeland Security Investigations discovered that Carmona was alleged involved with an international cocaine trafficking operation. In July of that year agents discovered over 16 kilograms of cocaine from two Illinois houses Carmona owned.

Carmona’s bond has been set at $1 million.

