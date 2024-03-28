Four Dead After Illinois Stabbing Spree; Suspect Arrested

Police in Rockford say a 22-year-old suspect Christian Soto was booked at the Winnebago County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and home invasion. Soto allegedly went on a rampage in several locations around Rockford, Illinois on Wednesday, killing victims ranging in age from 15 to 63. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he was “totally shaken by this act of violence and the impact that it’s having now on multiple families’ lives.”

Police say seven others are hospitalized for treatment of their injuries. Police say there were violent attacks at “multiple scenes” around Rockford on Wednesday, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago. The cause of death or injury for all victims hasn’t been released, but officials say not all of the victims were stabbed. A 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man are identified as the victims. The motive is not yet known.