Fourteenth Illinois State Trooper Hit This Year
Mar 22, 2019 @ 12:27 PM
In this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 photo provided by the Illinois State Police, the squad car of a trooper is crushed after a semi-trailer struck an Illinois State Police trooper and his squad car while he was responding to a multi-vehicle accident. The trooper was seriously injured. The state police are reporting that this is the 14th squad car to be struck statewide in 2019. (Illinois State Police via AP)
An Illinois state trooper is recovering after another wreck along the side of the road. The state police say the trooper was injured Wednesday night along I-55 in the Metro East. It’s the 14th crash so far this year involving a state police car.