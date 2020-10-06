      Breaking News
Fruit Recall Impacting Several States Including Illinois

Oct 6, 2020 @ 10:14am
Several different pre-packaged fruits sold in Walmart are being recalled. The FDA announced Country Fresh has expanded its voluntary recall to include its sliced apples, pineapples, mango, grapes, and cantaloupe. This comes after Listeria particles were discovered near where their products are packaged. Listeria can be fatal to young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. The fruits were shipped to several Walmarts in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Country Fresh recalled their cut watermelon for the same issue late last week.

