Gallery of Photos From Minooka Community High School Graduation Ceremony

Jul 13, 2020 @ 9:31am
Minooka High School graduation ceremony/courtesy MCHS

Minooka Community High School held their in-person graduation ceremony in their newly designed football stadium over the weekend.

Planning by MCHS had the graduation ceremony over a two-day period separating the students by alphabetical slices. MCHS is planning a full weekend by holding graduations on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th beginning with a Senior Class of 2020 car parade on Friday, July 10th from 5:00PM – 6:00PM and a virtual Prom for the seniors from 8:00PM – 9:00PM.

Four to five family members per student were allowed in the stadium to witness and take picture during the procession.

Photos below are courtesy of MCHS:

