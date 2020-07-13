Gallery of Photos From Minooka Community High School Graduation Ceremony
Minooka High School graduation ceremony/courtesy MCHS
Minooka Community High School held their in-person graduation ceremony in their newly designed football stadium over the weekend.
Planning by MCHS had the graduation ceremony over a two-day period separating the students by alphabetical slices. MCHS is planning a full weekend by holding graduations on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th beginning with a Senior Class of 2020 car parade on Friday, July 10th from 5:00PM – 6:00PM and a virtual Prom for the seniors from 8:00PM – 9:00PM.
Four to five family members per student were allowed in the stadium to witness and take picture during the procession.
Photos below are courtesy of MCHS: