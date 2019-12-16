      Weather Alert

Gardner Man Arrested In Connection to November 2018 Deaths in Braidwood

Dec 16, 2019 @ 3:26pm

A 26-year-old Gardner man was arrested on charges of Drug Induced Homicide, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Homicide of an Unborn Child in connection of the November 2018 deaths of Samantha Kile and her unborn son Jaxsen in Braidwood. West was taken into custody on Friday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from the Braidwood Police Department. He was then transported to the Braidwood Police Department for booking and when he was unable to post bond he was then transported to the Grundy County Jail.

