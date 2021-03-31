Gary Allan Rescheduled A 5th Time For November 4th Of This Year
Country music star Gary Allan, originally scheduled for April 9, 2020 and then rescheduled for May 28, 2020, September 20, 2020, and April 29, 2021, has been rescheduled to November 4, 2021.
Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the November 4, 2021 show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show date, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through April 29, 2021. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office will need to be mailed back to the box office to process the refund.
Tickets should be mailed to:
Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432
Rialto Square Theatre box office: 815-726-7171
Ticketmaster support: 800-653-8000