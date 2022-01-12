Gas Station Robbery in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspect who may have been involved in an armed robbery. It was on Tuesday night at 10:00pm that an armed robbery occurred at the “Gas 4 Less” on Baltimore Street. The suspect appears to be a white male with a beard and glasses. The vehicle appears to be a newer model sedan, and approached the business from the north on Kankakee St. WJOL has been told that this is an isolated incident, with no additional threat to the community or surrounding area at this time.
If anyone is able to provide any possible ID of this subject shown below, or locates video on home security cameras that may be helpful you can contact Wilmington Police at 815-476-2813.