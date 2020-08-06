Get the Most Out Of Your Summer With Forest Preserve Recreation and Nature Education Programs
A “Wonder Kids Turtle Time” Zoom webinar offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County will feature Blanding’s turtles and activities for ages 2-5 at 10 a.m. Aug. 26. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
Take advantage of all that summer has to offer by registering for Forest Preserve in-person or online programs:
IN-PERSON PROGRAMS
NAPERVILLE – “Doggie Walk & Talk,” 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, Whalon Lake. Discover the amazing stories, talents and history of our canine companions at stops along the walk. Meet at Konicek Grove shelter. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 22; 815-886-1467.
SHOREWOOD – “Back to School Bike Ride,” two 90-minute sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access. Start the school year out right with a 2-mile family bike ride with stops along the way. Intended for all levels and abilities – trikes, balance bikes and trailers welcome. Free; all ages. Register by Aug. 27; 815-722-9470.
Registration also is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org/news-events/event-calendar.
ONLINE PROGRAMS
Facebook Live
Visit Facebook.com/WillCoForests to view the programs live or a recording after the fact:
A Crash Course on Creating a Native Garden: noon-12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Take a virtual walk through a native garden to see which plants would work for you in your backyard.
Zoom Webinars
Visit the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org/news-events/event-calendar for more details and Zoom registration links:
Fermentation Series: Cultured Cabbage at Four Rivers, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. From sauerkraut to kimchi, the world loves to ferment cabbage! Expand your knowledge of fermentation and learn how you can preserve the cabbage growing in your garden. Free; ages 21 or older. Register by Aug. 20.
No Gear, No Problem Live Camping Demonstration, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Have you ever wanted to go camping, but weren’t sure how? This webinar will inform you how you can rent all of the equipment you need from the Forest Preserve. It also includes a tutorial about what to do once you get to a camping site. Free; all ages. Register by Aug. 23.
WonderKids Turtle Time, 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. This program for preschoolers features Blanding’s turtles, singing, story time and a craft you can easily do at home. Free; ages 2-5. Registration is required by Aug. 24.
Virtual Pages Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Grab a beverage and a snack and join the virtual conversation for the book, “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trial,” by Bill Bryson. Free; ages 21 or older. Register by Aug. 25; 815-886-1467. (A Zoom link will be sent once the participant is registered.)
Recreation Conversations: Autumnal Recreation, 11 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Aug 27. Forest preserve staff and a recreational professional talk about autumnal recreation and the many amazing ways you can enjoy the outdoors as the temperatures cool. Free; all ages. Register by Aug. 26.