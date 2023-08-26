Get your hands dirty, learn about forest bathing with Forest Preserve programs

Take a hike to explore what is underneath a prairie during an Underneath IV – The Prairie program at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Lakes Nature Center in Bolingbrook on Sept. 9. (Forest Preserve District photo | Cindy Cain)

Get your hands dirty exploring a prairie or sign up for a forest bathing program on the water during upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org Here is the lineup:

Mindful Paddle: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. The Conservation Foundation and Forest Preserve District have collaborated to offer a certified forest bathing program on the water. Forest bathing is the practice of connecting to nature through one’s senses in an immersive and regenerative way. Bring your own canoe or kayak or use one on-site. Ages 18 or older; $20 per person. Register by Sept. 6. Previous paddling experience is recommended.

Build a Bug: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Construct a critter from provided materials. Choose from a diverse group of animals. Examples will be available along with fun bug facts. Free, all ages.

Underneath IV – The Prairie: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. There’s a great big world out there, but what’s underneath? Discover the hidden life we tend to be unaware of, from tiny organisms and mysterious creatures to covert ecosystems. Begin inside the nature center to learn a little about prairies and what to look for. Then hike to explore firsthand and get your hands dirty investigating your own piece of prairie. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Sept. 7.

History at Home – History of Sleep (Zoom Webinar): 2-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, online. We all do it. It seems basic, but it is something that people obsess over: sleep. It’s so important that the global sleep economy is valued at about $432 billion. But how did people approach bedtime in the past? This webinar will dive under the duvet to investigate one of our most basic needs throughout history and then briefly explore our current understanding of sleep and wellbeing. Free, ages 14 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.



Living History Encounter: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. During this program, you may find cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldier or craftsmen sharing their talents. Free, all ages.



Morning Bird Hike: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Join a guided hike in search of birds as fall migration gets underway. People with all levels of birding experience are welcome. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Sept. 9.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.