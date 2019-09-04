Get Your Witch On: Tickets On Sale Today For 10th Annual Witches Night Out Joliet
The 10th annual Witches Night Out Joliet is on sale today. The costume fundraiser for women supporting women and children with net proceeds distributed to Will County 501 (c)(3) Recipient Agencies, including Guardian Angel Community Services. These agencies provide necessary services and support area women and children. Since their first year, Witches Night Out Joliet has distributed over $330,000 to Recipient Agencies through the dedication and support of sponsors, donors, volunteers, and attending Witches. This year there are two nights to attend at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet. October 16th and 17th.
Tickets will be $30.00 + $3.39 processing fee. Tickets will not be available for sale the door, are not transferable between nights, and are valid only for single use on the date stated on the ticket.