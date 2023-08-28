Glasgow Announces Matthew Rutledge Guilty of First Degree Murder in 2019 Shootings in Joliet’s Cathedral Area

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Circuit Judge Carmen Goodman on Friday found Matthew Rutledge, 41, of Joliet, guilty of three counts of First Degree Murder (a Class M felony), one count of Attempt First Degree Murder (a Class X felony), and one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (a Class X felony) in the 2019 shooting of a man and his sister on the sidewalk of a street in Joliet. The verdict follows a bench trial that started May 16, 2023, and concluded Friday, August 25th.

On December 20, 2019, Quentin Woods and his sister Tiffany Williams, with whom Rutledge had been in a relationship, had gone to Rutledge’s residence on the 800 block of Sherwood Place looking for money that was missing from a withdrawal she had made earlier that day. Rutledge and his wife were home at the time and an argument ensued. Rutledge pulled out a gun and both victims ran. Rutledge shot Woods 10 times, and Tiffany once. Woods suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck, left shoulder, back, abdomen, and other areas, and was found dead on the sidewalk from his injuries.

State’s Attorney Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Mark Fleszewski, Erin Krone, Jonathon Sakellaropoulos, Victim Witness Advocate Jessica Gil, Technical Specialist Albert Bailey, Legal Secretary Traci Knutson, and the Joliet Police Department for their outstanding work in this matter.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 17, 2023. Rutledge is eligible for a sentence of 45 years to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.