Glasgow Announces Radetski Sentenced to Seven Years for Child Pornography and Indecent Solicitation of a Child

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Joshua Radetski, 46, of Lake Zurich, was sentenced Tuesday to 3 years in prison for Child Pornography (a Class 2 felony) and 4 years for Indecent Solicitation of a Child (a Class 3 felony). Radetski pled guilty today and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

On October 7, 2021, Joliet Police were dispatched to La Mex restaurant on Jefferson Street in Joliet where defendant Radetski was putting on a wig and another individual was filming them. The individual informed the officer that he had created a fake profile on a dating app through which he communicated to Radetski as a 16-year-old girl named “Kelly.” They later communicated through text messages in which Radetski texted “Kelly” regarding his desire to engage in explicit sexual acts with her. The two communicated about meeting up at La Mex for sex. When Radetski arrived, the police were notified. After Radetski admitted to messaging what he believed to be a 16-year-old-girl to meet up at La Mex for sex, police confiscated his cell phone which was found to contain images of child pornography including images of female children under the age of 13 engaging in sexual acts with adult men. The cell phone also led investigators to another minor female with whom Radetski had been having sexual encounters in Cook County.

“Joshua Radetski preyed upon young girls, fueled by the revolting images of child pornography he kept on his cell phone,” Glasgow said. “The children in those images are also victims and, because images are permanent and available through almost every internet platform, these victims are left with a lifetime of re-victimization by knowing their abuse will always be on the internet for anyone to see.”

The sentences will run consecutively and be served at 50 percent. Radetski will also serve a 10- year registration period on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. He will receive 733 days credit for time served in jail and on electronic monitoring on the Child Pornography sentence, and 882 days credit on Indecent Solicitation of a Child. Additionally, in the Cook County case, Radetski will be serving 6 years each for two counts of Child Pornography and 6 years for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, to be served consecutively.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Rabenda and the Joliet Police Department for their hard work and dedication in this sensitive matter.