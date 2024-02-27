1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Glasgow Announces Shanquilla Garvey Sentenced to 35 Years in 2017 Death of 8-Month-Old Daughter

February 27, 2024 5:29AM CST
Share
Glasgow Announces Shanquilla Garvey Sentenced to 35 Years in 2017 Death of 8-Month-Old Daughter
Shanquilla Garvey, 30,  of Joliet

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Shanquilla Garvey, 30,  of Joliet, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison in the death of her 8-month-old daughter  Cherish in 2017. Garvey pled guilty to First Degree Murder (a Class X felony) before Circuit  Judge Daniel Rippy.  

On December 20, 2017, Garvey was living at the Bel-Air Motel in Joliet with Cherish and two of  her other children. Garvey wanted Cherish to stop crying and threw her into a dresser, picked her  up, shook her, and threw her onto the ground of the motel room. Cherish then became  unresponsive, and Garvey called 911. The baby was rushed by ambulance to Ascension Saint  Joseph Hospital in Joliet, and then airlifted to Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn. The  baby suffered two skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and liver laceration. Cherish died from  blunt force trauma four days later, on Christmas Eve, in the hospital’s intensive care unit. 

“For a mother to beat her own baby to death is incomprehensible,” Glasgow said. “Cherish was  taken from this earth simply because Shanquilla Garvey wanted her to stop crying. This precious  baby girl’s last experience was one of trauma and suffering, something no prison sentence can  ever undo.” 

The sentence will be served at 100 percent. Garvey will receive 2377 days credit and will also  serve three years mandatory supervised release. 

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Deborah Mills and Erin Krone, Victim Witness  Advocate Mallory Magee, Legal Secretary Nancy Nelson, Joliet Police Department Detectives  Dave Jackson and Aaron Bandy, and retired Joliet Police Department Detective Shawn Filipiak  for their dedication and commitment in this matter. Glasgow also commended Will County 

Children’s Advocacy Center Assistant Director Jaclyn Lundquist for the victim sensitive  interview she performed. 

The CAC was established by Glasgow in 1995 to offer services and advocacy to children who are victims of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse. Forensic interviews of children are  conducted at the CAC after there has been a report to law enforcement or DCFS of severe  physical abuse, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, child pornography, neglect, or exposure to  violence. The CAC uses a collaborative approach to taking a child’s statement with multi disciplinary team members that include law enforcement, mental health professionals,  prosecution, and child protective services (DCFS), with the child telling their story once to a  trained forensic interviewer who asks the questions in a non-leading manner in a way that does  not re-traumatize the child. This protects the integrity of the information gathered and allows  prosecutors and investigators to thoroughly assess possible criminal offenses that may have been  committed. 

Annually, the Will County CAC serves more than 700 children who have endured physical and sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, child pornography, neglect, and exposure to violence. 

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet This Morning
2

One Arrested Following Homer Glen Shooting
3

Victims Identified In Sunday's Fatal West Side Crash
4

St. Joseph Joliet Parishioners Blindsided By Bishop Ronald A. Hicks Decision
5

Three Arrested Following Fleeing Traffic Stop

Recent Posts