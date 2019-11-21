Good News For Joliet District 86 Teachers And Students
District 86 Teachers march on Tuesday, Nov 12th
Strike avoided. Joliet District 86 Union president Therese Skwarczynski tells WJOL that on the day the authorization to strike votes were tallied, a tentative agreement was reached.
More than 750 teachers in District 86 have been working without a contract since August 31st. Union president would not provide details of the tentative agreement but stated that 85-percent of teachers voted to authorize a strike if negotiations ended in a stalemate.