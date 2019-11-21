      Weather Alert

Good News For Joliet District 86 Teachers And Students

Nov 21, 2019 @ 5:52am
Strike avoided. Joliet District 86 Union president Therese Skwarczynski tells WJOL that on the day the authorization to strike votes were tallied, a tentative agreement was reached.

More than 750 teachers in District 86 have been working without a contract since August 31st. Union president would not provide details of the tentative agreement but stated that 85-percent of teachers voted to authorize a strike if negotiations ended in a stalemate.

