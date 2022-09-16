Gov. Pritzker Adjusts COVID-19 Requirements

Students and parents wear mask as they wait to receive a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. After nearly 15 months of shutdowns, limited capacity and sheltering at home, the State of Illinois, including Chicago, fully reopened today. Businesses still can have their own rules for capacity, masks and social distancing. Masks are still required on public transportation and in airports, schools and hospitals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Governor Pritzker is adjusting COVID-19 requirements in Illinois. Pritzker has updated testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. This change goes into effect today and is in line with the CDC.