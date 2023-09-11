Gov. Pritzker Announces Major Electric Vehicle Battery Factory Coming to Kankakee County

The $2 billion investment will create 2,600 jobs at Gotion-operated plant

Governor Pritzker joined statewide and Kankakee County officials, Gotion executives, and local stakeholders today to announce a new $2 billion Gotion lithium battery plant in Manteno. This announcement came after years of work by Governor Pritzker’s administration to grow Illinois’s global reputation in the EV field, create incentives focused on the new clean energy industry, and present the state as an optimal location for businesses to expand and grow. The plant will begin production in 2024.

“In partnership with the business community and the General Assembly, two years ago we set out to make Illinois a destination for electric vehicle and clean energy companies from across the globe. With the right incentives, nation-leading infrastructure, world-class workforce, and booming clean energy production, we have transformed ourselves into an attractive location for global manufacturers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, we take another leap forward. It’s my pleasure to welcome Gotion to Illinois and to show the world yet again that Illinois is ready to be a player on the world stage.”

Notable information from today’s announcement includes: