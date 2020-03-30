Governor Enacts Stricter Social Distancing Guidelines For Grocery Stores
Kroger Grocery Store (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is issuing stricter social distancing guidelines for grocery stores in Illinois. Pritzker announced Saturday that he is working with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to create “a new best practice” and procedures for grocery stores. New measures include cashier barriers and six-foot markers placed on floors to space out customers at checkouts. Stores are also being encouraged to prohibit the use of reusable bags and encourage curbside pickup and delivery services.