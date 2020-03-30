      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Governor Enacts Stricter Social Distancing Guidelines For Grocery Stores

Mar 30, 2020 @ 2:29pm
Kroger Grocery Store (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is issuing stricter social distancing guidelines for grocery stores in Illinois.  Pritzker announced Saturday that he is working with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to create “a new best practice” and procedures for grocery stores.  New measures include cashier barriers and six-foot markers placed on floors to space out customers at checkouts.  Stores are also being encouraged to prohibit the use of reusable bags and encourage curbside pickup and delivery services.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law