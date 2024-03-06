Governor Pritzker Announces $28M In Grants To Provide Free Food To Illinois Communities
March 6, 2024 4:36PM CST
Governor JB Pritzker is announcing federal funding to address food insecurity in Illinois. He says the 28-point-eight million dollars in grant money will be divided among 15 recipients. The three in Cook County include the Chicago Food Depository, Box Top Foods, and Black Oaks Center for Sustainable Renewable Living. The grants are awarded in partnership by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Human Services.