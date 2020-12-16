Governor Pritzker Announces Budget Cut Proposals
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is proposing a series of measures that would reduce state spending by more than 700-million dollars for the next fiscal year. Pritzker announced his proposals yesterday, which include a hiring freeze, grant reductions, and operational savings. The governor said that the state would be negotiating with unions to identify 75-million dollars in personnel cost savings. He also announced creation of a Department of Corrections facilities closure work group to identify savings areas.