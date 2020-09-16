Governor Pritzker Doubles Down And Won’t Allow High School Football
Joliet Catholic's Ty Isaac (32) runs for 69 of his 515 yards to score his sixth touchdown against Montini during the IHSA Class 5A high school championship football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Montini won 70-45. (AP photo/Bradley Leeb)
Despite several protests and rallies statewide calling for high school football and other sports to restart, Governor Pritzker says it’s not safe at this time. He announced yesterday that he is not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health. Meanwhile, area football coaches have organized rallies in Springfield and Chicago on Saturday. The current plan is for Illinois to play football in the spring.