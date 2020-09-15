Governor Pritzker Maintaining Approval Rating For Handling Of Pandemic
A recent study shows that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gained 57-percent approval from Illinois voters. Researchers also found that 57-percent of those polled said that President Trump is not doing a good job of handling the pandemic. The president had an approval rating of 40-percent in April and now its 29-point-4 percent. The survey was conducted by the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across State. The group consists of researchers from Northwestern, Harvard, Rutgers, and Northeastern universities.