Grand Jury Declines To Indict White Woman Who Accused Emmett Till

Emmett Louis Till (AP Photo, File)

A Mississippi grand jury is choosing not to indict the white woman whose allegations of harassment led to the lynching of Emmett Till. The jurors decided not to bring charges of kidnapping and manslaughter against Carolyn Bryant Donham for her role in Till’s killing in 1955. The jury’s decision comes after a unserved arrest warrant for Donham, her late husband and his brother was discovered earlier this summer. Till was lynched in Mississippi at the age of 14 after being accused of whistling at Donham at a grocery store.