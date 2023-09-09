“Grandparents Day” to be Held in Romeoville on September 13

A “Grandparents Day” will be held for Will County seniors on September 13th, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center located at 55 Phelps Avenue in Romeoville. The event is being hosted as a collaboration between the Village of Romeoville, Senior Services of Will County, State Representative Natalie Manley, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, and State Representative Dee Avelar.

The free event is a celebration for area grandparents and will include bingo and mahjong. A variety of community organizations will also be spotlighting local resources.

Senior Services of Will County will also provide an update on their planned Ovation Center in Romeoville, which will serve as a one-stop-shop for seniors to access services, recreation, and resources for health and wellness.

Seating at the event is limited and an RSVP is required. Residents can RSVP by calling Senior Services of Will County at 815-723-9713.