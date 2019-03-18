Groundbreaking For Nation’s Premier Mental Health Facility

A ground breaking on Monday for the Joliet Treatment Center. The department of corrections will build a $150 million hospital. The 210-bed In-Patient Treatment Center will be located to McDonough Street formerly known as the Illinois Youth Center in Joliet. It’s being described at the nation’s premier mental health facility. It will look like a hospital not a prison. The U of Illinois-Chicago Health system designed the facility and who it will operate. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk says it’s a great investment in the state with 200 construction jobs over the next 2 and a half years. Five years ago, the Illinois Youth Center was shuttered and Joliet lost more than 400 jobs. The new Joliet Treatment Center once up and running will treat both men and women be home to more than 400 permanent jobs.