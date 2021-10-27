Haunted Tours At The Old Joliet Prison

This Fall season, explore the sixteen-acre grounds of the iconic Old Joliet Prison with a variety of new evening tour experiences. The true stories and historic accounts of those who lived and worked at “America’s Toughest Prison” come to life, offering a narrative far more chilling than fiction.
Haunted History: The Prison’s popular tours return nightly. A Joliet Area Historical Museum Staff Member will guide you through the Prison, accessing rarely seen buildings and cellblocks while relaying the true stories of the people, places and things that have left a haunting legacy at the Old Joliet Prison.
Flashlight Tours: New this year, a self-guided journey that gives guests the opportunity to explore the grounds of the Prison behind its 25-foot high limestone walls at their own pace. Included with admission is a limited-edition Old Joliet Prison flashlight to light your way (while supplies last) while Illuminated interpretative signage illustrating the history of the Prison with dozens of historic photos and firsthand accounts guides your journey.
Captain’s Court Beer Garden: On selected evenings, included with all admissions is access to the “Captain’s Court” Beer Garden, featuring a specialized selection of local craft beers and adult beverages (for guests 21 and over).
All tours and pricing are subject to availability and due to high demand, pre-booking is strongly encouraged. The Old Joliet Prison tour experience is akin to an outdoor hike and all guests are recommended to dress for outdoor conditions suitable to traverse approximately one mile. To book your tour, visit www.jolietmuseum.org, www.jolietprison.org or phone 312-978-1282.