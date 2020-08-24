Will County Reporting 367 New Covid-19 Cases Over the Weekend
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday announced 1,612 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 8 additional confirmed deaths. Will County is reporting 367 cases since last Friday.
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 221,790 cases, including 7,888 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 17 – August 23 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.