Heightened Security This Saturday In Joliet As Protests Planned Near Courthouse
Will County Courthouse/ss
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has had heightened security around the newly constructed Will County Courthouse since nationwide protests begin in May. Beyond the Borders Chicago is expected to hold a protest in downtown Joliet, Saturday, August 22nd at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Joliet Police Department, just steps away from the Will County Courthouse. According to a press release, Beyond the Borders Chicago is “dedicated to making our voices heard across the entire Chicagoland area.”
WJOL has learned that additional personnel will be assigned around the perimeter of the new Courthouse and may be placing additional patrol personnel in the area on Saturday as well.
The Courthouse is expected to have an official ribbon cutting in October.