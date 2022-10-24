1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

October 24, 2022 9:09AM CDT
High School Football Playoffs
Fourteen teams from the Joliet area qualified for the IHSA High School Football Playoffs.  Here are the game times for this weekend.
WJOL will bring you all the scores Friday night with extended post game coverage following our live broadcast of Plainfield North vs. Rich Township.

Class 8A

Conant at Lincoln Way East Fri 6PM

Bolingbrook at Maine South Friday 7PM

Lockport at Glenbard West Sat 1PM

Minooka at Glenbard East Friday 7PM

Plainfield South at Loyola Academy Sat 1PM

Rich Township at Plainfield North Friday 6PM—-LIVE ON WJOL

Class 7A

Plainfield Central at Pekin Friday 7PM

Class 6A

Blue Island Eisenhower at Lemont 6:30PM Friday

Class 5A

LaSalle Peru ay Morris Friday 7PM

Class 4A

Providence Catholic at Wheaton Academy Friday 730pm

Phillips at Joliet Catholic Friday 7pmEast Alton at Coal City Sat 2PM

Class 3A 

Chicago Carver at Reed-Custer Sat 2PM

Class 2A

Chicago Christian at Wilmington Sat 6PM

