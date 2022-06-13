      Weather Alert

High speed chase ends after crash on I-80 in Joliet

Jun 13, 2022 @ 6:53pm

Illinois State Police are sharing details after a high-speed chase involving a suspect connected to a homicide on Monday afternoon. Just before 4:00 pm, Illinois State Police were notified of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Troopers attempted to make a stop at Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but the vehicle fled the scene. The suspect later crashed on Interstate 80 westbound near Water Street in Joliet. One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. No update has been provided on the injured person’s condition. 

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the lanes of Interstate 80 westbound, west of Chicago Street, were closed for the investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 5:37 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing.

