Highland Park Calls For State And National Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons

FILE - Visitors pay their respects, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at altars for the seven people killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Robert Crimo III was indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery in connection with the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Highland Park leaders are calling for state and national bans on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and body armor. The City Council voted yesterday to approve a resolution that asks the state and federal governments to ban the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession and use of all semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity ammunition cartridges and magazines and body armor. Local officials have been pushing for gun control since the deadly mass shooting at the northern suburb’s July 4th parade. Highland Park has had its own ban on assault-style weapons since 2013.