Home For The Holidays Thanks To Will County Habitat For Humanity

Six families will be home for the holidays in their forever homes thanks to Will County Habitat for Humanity. Executive director Nicole Murray of Will County Habitat for Humanity says the veteran community helped out in a big way as did the Will County community at large. Two veterans will begin living in their new homes just before Christmas.

Every nine minutes there’s a family around the world that is being moved into a habitat home. On Tuesday, December 20th six Habitat families will move into their new homes just day before Christmas. They are starting in Elwood and you’ll be able to watch it live on national TV station NewsNation for the reveal. There are four homes in Elwood, one in Joliet and one in Lockport.