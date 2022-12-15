1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Home For The Holidays Thanks To Will County Habitat For Humanity

December 15, 2022 10:37AM CST
Share
Home For The Holidays Thanks To Will County Habitat For Humanity

Six families will be home for the holidays in their forever homes thanks to Will County Habitat for Humanity. Executive director Nicole Murray of Will County Habitat for Humanity says the veteran community helped out in a big way as did the Will County community at large. Two veterans will begin living in their new homes just before Christmas.

Every nine minutes there’s a family around the world that is being moved into a habitat home. On Tuesday, December 20th six Habitat families will move into their new homes just day before Christmas. They are starting in Elwood and you’ll be able to watch it live on national TV station NewsNation for the reveal. There are four homes in Elwood, one in Joliet and one in Lockport.

Popular Posts

1

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
2

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
3

Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
4

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
5

Joliet Man Sentenced to 12 Years in 2018 Shooting

Recent Posts