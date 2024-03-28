Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80

No one was injured when a horse fell out of a trailer in unincorporated Will County. Illinois State Police responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just after 3:30 this afternoon, for a report of the horse that fell out of a trailer. Traffic was snarled for almost an hour while crews attempted to get the animal into the trailer. Once it was secured, the driver was able to get on their way, with crews able to reopen all lanes a short time later.