Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80

March 28, 2024 5:02PM CDT
Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80
An Icelandic horse breathes at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a cold Monday morning, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

No one was injured when a horse fell out of a trailer in unincorporated Will County. Illinois State Police responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just after 3:30 this afternoon, for a report of the horse that fell out of a trailer. Traffic was snarled for almost an hour while crews attempted to get the animal into the trailer. Once it was secured, the driver was able to get on their way, with crews able to reopen all lanes a short time later.

