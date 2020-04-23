Human Testing On Possible COVID-19 Vaccines This Week In Germany
Having a difficult time explaining COVID-19 to your young kids? Sesame Street is here to help!
This Saturday morning at 9am EST Big Bird will moderate, The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents.
Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby and Rosita are among the Sesame Street residents who will be on hand for the Town Hall to help explain the effects the pandemic is having on kids’ lives.
CNN journalists Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill will also assist Big Bird.
Parents can submit questions on CNN’s website.
Topics on the agenda include education, anxiety, screen time, and playdates.
Random acts of kindness in the pandemic are coming by way of people giving their stimulus check money to people who need it more than them.
An unnamed regular customer at the Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff, Arkansas gave the staff her whole $1,200 coronavirus relief payment as a tip for a takeout order.
The restaurant’s general manager Allison Hall said, “We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it. Things have been barely getting by, but we are making it, though.”
The steakhouse’s owner gave $100 to each employee from the tip. The money even went to employees who weren’t working that day.
Researchers in Germany and the UK are set to begin human testing on two possible coronavirus vaccines this week.
Oxford University will begin trials on its vaccine as early as Thursday and potentially be ready as soon as the fall.
Another vaccine, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, will begin testing on “200 healthy volunteers” in Germany. U.S. testing could begin soon once approval is granted.