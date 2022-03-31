I-55 over Lemont Road bridge work begins April 1

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Interstate 55 over Lemont Road, in Darien, will begin, weather permitting, Friday, April 1.
Throughout construction all lanes of I-55 and access to Lemont Road will be maintained. The shoulders on both sides of I-55 approaching the bridge will be closed for approximately two months to prepare for the next stage of the project. In addition, to accommodate median repairs on Lemont Road, southbound Lemont Road traffic will shift slightly to the right and northbound Lemont Road will be reduced from two lanes to one just before and after the bridge.
The $17 million project, which consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new wider structure, reconstructing the ramps, installing new lighting and storm sewers, resurfacing and landscaping, is anticipated to be completed in late 2023.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.