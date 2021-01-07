I-80 Crash Involves Semi East of Maple Road
Courtesy ABC-7 Chicago
For the second time in as many days and accident eastbound on I-80 near Francis Road involving a semi-trailer. Thursday morning at 4:43 a.m. the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call for service for an accident with injuries about a mile east of Maple Street on I-80. Upon arrival, a sedan was found pinned under the rear of the trailer of a semi.
The firefighter/paramedics began extrication immediately and were able to free the driver from the vehicle and transport them to a local hospital in critical condition.
The New Lenox Fire Protection District also had assistance from East Joliet Fire District, Mokena Fire District, the Illinois State Police, and Rendel’s Towing.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.