I-80 in Joliet extended weekend lane closures continue

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that joint repairs and patching to the Interstate 80 bridges, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over four extended weekends. Starting at 10:00 PM Friday, April 21, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues.

At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5:00 AM Monday, April 24.

This is the second of four planned weekend closures along the corridor.