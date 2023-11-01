Icy Conditions Lead To Several Crashes On Chicago Area Expressways

Several spinouts and crashes have been reported this morning on Chicago area expressways due to icy conditions. One crash involved a state trooper that closed the inbound lanes of the Edens between Old Orchard and Golf Road. Meanwhile, a collision involving three semis closed all lanes on the inbound Bishop Ford. Chicago Streets and Sanitation officials say salt spreaders have been out overnight and continue to patrol main routes, bridges, overpasses and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.