IDES Fraud Claims Up 1,400% From 2019
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Fraudulent unemployment claims in Illinois have soared as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The state Department of Employment Security has released data showing there were just 13-thousand claims for all of 2019, compared to nearly 187-thousand from January to October of this year. That means a rise of about one-thousand-438-percent. Residents and lawmakers say the department is doing a bad job of communicating about fraud, especially as incidents worsen.