IDNR Concludes Record-Breaking Invasion Carp Removal In Illinois River

December 12, 2023 11:33AM CST
(Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP File)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is touting a record-breaking removal of an invasive carp from the Illinois River. The IDNR wrapped up a 10-day intensive harvest operation in the Starved Rock pool of the Illinois River. The operation resulted in the removal of 750-thousand pounds of silver carp between November 27th and December 6th. This is believed to be a record for freshwater harvest within the United States.

