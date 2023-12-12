IDNR Concludes Record-Breaking Invasion Carp Removal In Illinois River
December 12, 2023 11:33AM CST
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is touting a record-breaking removal of an invasive carp from the Illinois River. The IDNR wrapped up a 10-day intensive harvest operation in the Starved Rock pool of the Illinois River. The operation resulted in the removal of 750-thousand pounds of silver carp between November 27th and December 6th. This is believed to be a record for freshwater harvest within the United States.