IDPH Providing Air Purifiers To Head Start Classrooms
June 6, 2023 12:00PM CDT
The Illinois Department of Public Health will be providing more than one-thousand HEPA purifiers to Illinois Head Start and Early Head Start programs around the state. The devices are designed to help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. In the coming weeks, the IDPH will begin delivering the air purifiers to 45 different Head Start programs throughout the state, including suburban Cook County.