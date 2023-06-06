IDPH Providing Air Purifiers To Head Start Classrooms

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LG ELECTRONICS USA – In this photo taken on April 22, 2019, allergy sufferer, Quincy, interacts with LG’s asthma and allergy friendly® PuriCare 360 air purifier, in Springfield, MA, as part of LG’s “Home Free” campaign for National Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month. (Jessica Hill/AP Images for LG Electronics USA)

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be providing more than one-thousand HEPA purifiers to Illinois Head Start and Early Head Start programs around the state. The devices are designed to help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. In the coming weeks, the IDPH will begin delivering the air purifiers to 45 different Head Start programs throughout the state, including suburban Cook County.