IDPH Urges Public To Celebrate Halloween Safely

October 27, 2022 12:05PM CDT
(Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to celebrate Halloween safely.  Anyone who feels sick or feels systems should skip the Halloween party and trick-or-treating.  The public should also beware of Halloween holiday hazards.  Over the past three years, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 32-hundred Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. 

 

