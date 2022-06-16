      Weather Alert

IDPH Warns Public to Avoid Tick Bites

Jun 16, 2022 @ 11:55am
(CDC via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding residents to take precautions against tick bites as the summer season gets underway.  Doing so, can prevent contracting illnesses such as Lyme disease.  To avoid tick bites, people should conduct a thorough tick-check on themselves, their children and their pets after spending time in areas ticks are known to inhabit.  Those include wooded areas, tall grass, and brush.  Removing ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

