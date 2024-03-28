Illinois 59 over the DuPage River bridge repairs begin April 8

The Illinois Department of Transportation announcing that repairs to the bridge carrying Illinois 59 over the DuPage River, in Shorewood, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, April 8.

To complete the work, Illinois 59 will be reduced from two lanes to one in both directions over the bridge. Motorists also should expect various lane shifts on both sides of Illinois 59 approaching the bridge.

The $1.1 million project, which consists of repairing the bridge deck, approaches and structural steel, installing a new deck overlay and resurfacing, is anticipated to be completed in August.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

Press release